Record numbers of people showed up for the third annual Ales West event Saturday afternoon at Coleman Hawkins Park.
The crowd of 600-plus sampled beers, ales, and other brewed beverages from more than 35 vendors.
There also was a tobacco and cigar tent, and even some corn-hole.
Shirley McFarland and Larry Parks traveled 1½ hours to sample what the event had to offer.
The weather and location created the perfect setting, McFarland said.
"Being outside is, like, the best because, you know, you get to try different ones," she said. "And it's not rainy, so that's amazing. You're not, like, in a rush to try different places, so pretty cool."
There were more than 125 different brews to choose from, organizers said.
