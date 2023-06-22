"12 Angry Men" to be performed at Buchanan County Courthouse

Judge Dan Kellogg performs a reader's theater version of '12 Angry Men' on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

 Abigail Oakley | News-Press NOW

A Buchanan County judge will be taking on a different role in the courtroom this weekend, performing a version of "12 Angry Men" to promote reflection on the real judicial system.

Judge Dan Kellogg will be performing in a reader’s theater version of the show Friday and Saturday in the Division 3 courtroom. Kellogg and his team of other performers will take the audience back in time and provide the chance to reflect on history. 

Kellogg is no stranger to theater, especially the reader’s theater format, and he is taking this opportunity to share the impact of "12 Angry Men." 

"Nowadays, you're not going to end up with just 12 white males,” he said. “But you still have the fear that there are some inherent prejudices brought into the trial. I think by bringing it in, looking back and then also looking forward, I think it gives that same message to the folks that some things change, but some things need to continue to change." 

There is no charge for admission, but attendees are encouraged to donate. All proceeds from the event will go to Pivotal Point’s Youth Housing Facility. 

Pivotal Point provides a plethora of resources, and its Youth Housing facility will expand those resources to teens in need. The goal of this project is to provide housing for more teens in the area. 

Kellogg said he chose this project because of its impact on the community and its relevance to “12 Angry Men.” The defendant in the show’s trial shares a story that mirrors that of many teens Pivotal Point assists. 

"We find out that (the show’s defendant), this 16-year-old, had lived in orphanages in different places because his father was in and out of jail or in and out of prison,” he said. "You see this 16-year-old who's on trial here, and you can see how maybe they may have been involved in the system, too." 

The performers hope that this show will not only entertain but also cause contemplation on how it relates to current situations, like Pivotal Point. Kellogg is excited to share what he and his team have been working on. 

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. Bailiffs will be at the courthouse entrance to point attendees to the courtroom.  

