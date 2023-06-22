A Buchanan County judge will be taking on a different role in the courtroom this weekend, performing a version of "12 Angry Men" to promote reflection on the real judicial system.
Judge Dan Kellogg will be performing in a reader’s theater version of the show Friday and Saturday in the Division 3 courtroom.Kellogg and his team of other performers will take the audience back in time andprovidethe chance to reflect on history.
Kellogg is no stranger to theater,especiallythe reader’s theater format, and he is takingthis opportunity to share the impact of "12 Angry Men."
"Nowadays, you're not going to end up with just 12 white males,” he said. “But you still have the fear that there are some inherent prejudices brought into the trial. I think by bringing it in, looking back and then also looking forward, I think it gives that same message to the folks that some things change, but some things need to continue to change."
There is no charge for admission, but attendees are encouraged to donate. All proceeds from the event will go to Pivotal Point’s Youth Housing Facility.
Pivotal Pointprovidesa plethora of resources, and its Youth Housing facility will expand those resources to teens in need. The goal of this project is toprovidehousing for more teens in the area.
Kellogg said he chose this project because of its impact on the community and its relevance to “12 Angry Men.”The defendant in the show’s trialshares a story that mirrors that of many teens Pivotal Point assists.
"We find out that (the show’s defendant), this 16-year-old,had lived in orphanages in different places because his father was in and out of jail or in and out of prison,” he said. "You see this16-year-oldwho's on trial here, and you can see how maybe they may have been involved in the system, too."
The performers hope that this show will not only entertain but also cause contemplationon how it relates to current situations, like Pivotal Point.Kellogg is excited to share what he and his team have been working on.
The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. Bailiffs will be at the courthouse entrance topoint attendees to the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.