After a long, cold winter, the area deserves a little heat and dancing.
Going into its ninth year, Pyro Flow continues to bring family-friendly, outdoor fun to the area with fire and LED dancing.
“It’s fulfilling because we love to do it,” said Christine “Mooncat” Ziemer, a member of the group. “But then also getting to see other people take interest in it. Maybe we’re inspiring the next generation of people who will want to perform and in different ways.”
The first event for Pyro Flow’s season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
Sparking up a new year of monthly performances, as well as other events for the group, the Pyro Flow show gives its members and the public a chance to express themselves through dance.
“We usually have a bunch of hula hoops and different things out for kids to play with. It’s fun to see the kids getting really into it and playing and just having that joy and wanting to continue that. And the adults who come and say, ‘I want to try that, too.’ It’s fun to see people kind of stepping out of their comfort zone,” Ziemer said.
During the past decade, the group has branched out from its monthly shows to performances in and out of the city. Ziemer said the hopes are to get more exposure so they can entertain people at any event.
“If events are wanting to have that kind of entertainment, they should reach out. We’re happy to gather a group of people. And when we do the hired shows ... that’s a little different from the Flow jams,” she said.
For the first Flow performance of the season, Ziemer said the performers are excited to show off what they’ve been trying out during the winter
“Some of the performers have been working on new props. Yeah, new techniques and forms. So it’s nice over the winter to kind of practice and try new things and have some new stuff to bring out in the summer season,” she said.
Thinking about how far the group has come, Ziemer said they’ve been overwhelmed by the support of their friends and the city of St. Joseph.
“We have people coming out from Kansas City to perform with us and they’re amazed that the community support that we have here, the people that come out to watch, the fact that we have a permit from City Hall, that the fire and police department have been notified, that everybody in the community is supportive of it. It is a really special thing,” she said.
All Fire & Flow Jams are family-friendly, drug-and alcohol-free and leave no trace events.
