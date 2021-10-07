After going virtual in 2020, the sights and sounds of Pumpkinfest return in person for its 25th year.
The annual fall celebration will make its big comeback with its traditional weekend of Pumpkin Mountain, cider, costumes and all things family-friendly.
“There’s that excitement of a festival lasting 25 years. The other piece is how exciting it is just to watch people work together as people,” said Cindy Daffron, executive director of the Pony Express Museum.
Being held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8 through 10, in front of the Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. and at neighboring Patee Park, Daffron hopes Pumpkinfest can restore some fun and community in peoples’ lives, from the famed Great Pumpkin Mountain lighting to music and storytelling performances.
In its 25 years, Pumpkinfest has fostered a devoted following from people who grew up watching the gigantic Pumpkin Mountain get lit on Fridays and walking in the costume parade on Saturdays.
“They drove us crazy for the last month, like ‘Will you promise that you will do it no matter what?’ We’re like ‘Well you know, everything has to kind of align. But the stars aligned and we’re going to do it,” Daffron said.
As it’s been for 25 years, the switch to light up all those pumpkins gets flipped on at 8 p.m. Friday.
Another tradition continues on Saturday: the Children’s Costume Parade at 11 a.m. Beginning at Patee Hall, just down the road from the museum. Registration begins an hour before the parade. A costume contest will commence after the parade at the Main Stage.
Kids can get dressed up and march with their parents from Patee Hall back to the festival grounds, where prizes will be awarded in multiple age groups.
Throughout the weekend, children also can get their face painted, receive a free book, pet some animals at the petting zoo, watch magic and be a part of many other activities.
The lineup includes:
Friday, Oct. 8
Pumpkinfest will kick off with Will Stuck opening the event at 4:55 p.m.
The night’s events will include creepy music, roving entertainment and the lighting of Pumpkin Mountain at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Pumpkinfest has covered all of its bases for a full day of activities. There will be traditional events, like the children’s parade, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the procession at 11 a.m. with prizes awarded at 11:30 a.m. by Will Stuck. The Baker Family will kick off a series of live music at 1:30 p.m., with other performers like Dino O’Dell, Knobtown Skiffle Band and Phil Vandel Band performing throughout the day.
Sunday, Oct. 10
The weekend closes out with an eclectic mix of entertainers, including the Truth Academy Dancers (1 p.m.), Magic by BJ Talley (3 p.m.) and a new act, Johnson’s Variety Show (3:30 p.m.)
Throughout the weekend, there will be a variety of kids’ activities like “Pony School Days” from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, with a new session starting every 30 minutes with a schoolmarm. There also will be caricature drawings, face painting, pony rides, carnival rides and food vendors like Big Daddy’s BBQ.
For Daffron, the continuing goal for the festival is to get people back to a down-home, natural good time.
“We try to do things that are reasonably priced. And like the museum, we try to do one or two things differently all the time so that people want to come back,” she said.
Daffron said she’s happy the event is able to be held in a physical space again. She hopes people are reminded of the importance of community and tradition.
“When the weather is good and it’s been to where we couldn’t get out and enjoy yourself, I think the excitement seems to buzzing and we just want people to have fun,” she said.
The event is free and open to the public.
