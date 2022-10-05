Twenty-six years into its run, Pumpkinfest will arrive this weekend as anticipated as ever.
Cindy Daffron, executive director of the Pony Express Museum, said she doesn't take that privilege for granted.
"We're carrying on a tradition ... A lot of festivals don't make it 26 years," she said.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and running through Sunday, Oct. 9, outside the Pony Express National Museum, 914 Penn St., Pumpkinfest continues to ring in the fall in the area with everything from the famed Great Pumpkin Mountain lighting to music and storytelling performances.
After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daffron said she'd never been so excited to hear the yells, cheers and joy of people as when it returned in 2021.
"Sometimes when you can do one thing that makes everybody feel better — Hey, (what's a) better thing to do?" Daffron said.
In its 26 years, Pumpkinfest's following continues going strong, from people who remember watching the gigantic Pumpkin Mountain light up when they were kids on Fridays to walking in the costume parade on Saturdays.
"One guy told us one time, 'You know, when I leave here, it's like magic. It feels magical.' So if I can say anything that makes people feel good, and makes us feel good, if we gave them a little magic and help them through hard times, that's what this is all about," she said.
This year will feature two Pumpkin Mountain lightings, both at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Another tradition that continues to march on is the Saturday Children’s Costume Parade at 11 a.m. beginning at Patee Hall, down the road from the museum. Registration begins an hour before the parade. A costume contest will commence after the parade at the Main Stage.
Kids can get dressed up and march with their parents from Patee Hall back to the festival grounds, where prizes will be awarded to multiple age groups.
Throughout the weekend, children also can get their faces painted, receive a free book, pet some animals courtesy of the Orrick Acres Petting Zoo, watch magic and be a part of many other activities.
The lineup includes:
Friday, Oct. 8
Pumpkinfest will kick off with Will Stuck opening the event at 4:55 p.m.
The night’s events will include creepy music, live performances by BJ & Julia Talley, Caden Lovelady & The Whensday Band and The River Bend Boys, roving entertainment and the lighting of Pumpkin Mountain at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Pumpkinfest has covered all of its bases for a full day of activities. There will be traditional events, like the children’s parade, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the procession at 11 a.m. with prizes awarded at 11:30 a.m. by Will Stuck. Johnson's Variety Show will kick off a series of live music at 1:30 p.m., with other performers like Dino O’Dell, Luke Burchett, the Benton High School Orchestra, Tori & Avery Wrist and the Phil Vandel Band performing throughout the day.
Sunday, Oct. 10
The weekend closes out with an eclectic mix of entertainers, including the Truth Academy Dancers (1 p.m.), Magic by BJ Talley (3 p.m.) and Johnson’s Variety Show (3:30 p.m.).
Throughout the weekend, there will be a variety of kids’ activities like “Pony School Days” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with a new session starting every 30 minutes with a schoolmarm. There also will be "Panning for Gold," "How to Care for Your Horse" demonstrations, Creatures by Theresa, pony rides, carnival rides and food vendors.
For Daffron, she said the consistent support during the past 26 years is inspiring.
“It's important for us to know that we have a setting, we have a facility, we have the volunteers and we have the community who stands behind the Pony Express and most importantly, Pumpkinfest,” she said.
The event is free and open to the public.
