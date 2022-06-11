Protestors seek legislative action on Gun Control

In the wake of a series of tragic, mass-shooting events across the United States, some residents of the St. Joseph community gathered together at the Center For Joy to express their frustrations with what they believe is a lack of common-sense gun legislation on the national and state levels of government.
According to Persisterhood, a host of the United Against Gun Violence rally, the organizations involved desire universal background checks, red flag warnings, an increase from age 18 to 21 to purchase an Armalite 15 (AR-15), a ban on ghost guns, penalties for those who do not secure their guns, firearm licenses, training and testing for all new gun owners and a reinstatement of the assault weapons ban, specifically the AR-15.
Diane Waddell, the President of the Center For Joy and a co-organizer of the United We Stand Against Gun Violence rally, says that she believes monitoring the sale of semi-automatic weapons would be a step in the right direction.
“We would like to see reasonable gun legislation, and I think a huge monitoring of the automatic rifles needs to be looked at,” Waddell said.
Waddell did clarify that she was speaking on semi-automatic weapons; rather than automatic weapons.
Waddell also stated that we, as a society, need to have a culture of treating one another with gentleness and respect.
“Looking at (gun control) from a reasonable basis, my shirt says ‘treat the earth gently,’ and I know that we are the earth, people are the earth," she said. "We’re not just separate, little creatures of or above the earth, or else we’d be totally above the earth. We need to treat each other gently and with respect.”
William Hedge, Pastor of St Francis Baptist Temple, stated that in his mind, the question of further gun control measures boils down to whether or not people are satisfied with a world that makes it possible for mass shootings to occur.
“We need to challenge ourselves and say ‘do we want to live in a world where anyone can go in and kill folk in-mass,’" Hedge said. "Well, are we satisfied with that, are we going to live with that, is that just something we’re going to accept?”
Hedge also stated that getting better security in schools and enacting a 30-day firearm waiting period would be steps in the right direction.
