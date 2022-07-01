Prison Fellowship will visit Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center on Saturday to host a hope event.
Prison Fellowship is a Christian nonprofit organization that works to help those affected by crime and incarceration. The organization helps restore and transform lives in and out of prison.
Stephen Barbee, the field director with Prison Fellowship Ministries, said the goal of these hope events is to simply bring hope to the hopeless.
“Our hope events are very power-packed, very encouraging, very uplifting and we're going to have great speakers (Saturday),” Barbee said.
Just this year alone, Prison Fellowship has held 185 hope events across the entire country.
Barbee said Prison Fellowship ministries work to remind individuals that they are more than their prison sentence.
“We want those individuals to know that you're still a father, you're still an uncle, you're still a brother, and you're still a provider,” Barbee said.
Along with the hope events, Prison Fellowship ministries offer programs to help the incarcerated take steps to change their lives.
“Our academy is a 12-to-18-month, long-term value-based program where we're going to give those men the keys and the tools to be successful,” Barbee said. “We're going to help them to start working on their budgeting, to start working on changing their mindset. One of our tools and one of our books is called 'Dealing with Daily Conflict Resolution.'”
Barbee’s interest in working with Prison Fellowship stemmed from his personal experience with incarceration. In 2009, He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.
“That experience literally sat me down and helped me to reevaluate my life,” Barbee said. “I have much more to give to society. It really helped me to have a passion and a purpose in life.”
Barbee has worked with Prison Fellowship for 10 months now. He believes his experience with incarceration helps him connect with individuals.
“Because of my personal experience, I'm able to connect with these men,” Barbee said. “My experiences equipped me to serve both men and women that are behind the walls.”
