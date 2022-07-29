The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering a prescribed fire workshop in Northeast Kansas.
The workshop will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Troy Community Park, located near the intersection of N. Park and W. Myrtle streets in Troy, Kansas. The backup date in case of inclement weather is Thursday, Aug. 18.
Prescribed fire is a useful tool for managing vegetation in grasslands and woodlands and careful use of fire can benefit wildlife habitats. The workshop will help landowners plan prescribed burns to achieve objectives on their property.
Anyone interested in learning about this topic is invited. There is no cost to attend. Tyler Warner, a wildlife biologist with KDWP, will present at the workshop assisted by Luke Terry with Custom Forestry Applications LLC.
A hands-on prescribed fire demonstration will follow the workshop. Attendees wishing to assist with the burn should wear leather boots and bring leather gloves. All materials used for training and lunch will be provided.
There will be no charge for the meal, but organizers are asking people to register for the workshop so they will have an accurate headcount. Register by calling Chris Griffin, district manager with the Doniphan County Conservation District, at 785-985-2221, ext. 3, or email her at patricia.griffin@ks.nacdnet.net by Friday, Aug. 12.
