If people can’t gather with their families for Christmas, they still can have some events to enjoy.
• • •
Before Dec. 25, several venues around town will be hosting activities for people to gather and have fun.
Chief among them is Sk8bar’s “Merry Sk8mas Party and Potluck” with several performers and a community potluck dinner at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the venue at 501 Francis St.
“The holiday time, it can be really rough for people if they don’t have family,” said Sk8bar co-owner Brandon Rock. “We had a potluck for Thanksgiving and people really seemed to enjoy it. So we thought we’d do it again.”
The event will kick off at 9 p.m. with a potluck feast as well as music from The December, Tim Leland and Mary Beth Rosenauer. While people are asked to bring a dish to share, it’s not required.
Rock said the idea is for everyone to celebrate like they’re part of one big family in the Sk8bar community.
“It’ll be just like a bunch of friends getting together,” he said.
The event caps off a successful first year for the skateboard shop and bar. Rock said they’ve enjoyed feeling the love and good vibes this year and have more planned for 2023.
“We met a lot of really cool people ... It was just a really nice year. I was really surprised with it. And we’re looking forward to what we have in store next year,” Rock said.
If that’s not your speed, several other events are going on this weekend. All events and activities are subject to weather conditions:
“Christmas Karaoke” (8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.): If you’re looking to belt out a few tunes after a day of hunting for gifts, Unplugged will provide the backing track and microphone.
“Brown Bear Christmas Pajama Party” (7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Brown Bear Tavern, 2028 St. Joseph Ave.): The Brown Bear will be getting festive with drink specials and a hot cocoa bar. Everyone is encouraged to show up in their comfiest pajamas, but they also arrive in their regular clothing too.
Santa at the East Hills Shopping Center (Dec. 23 to 24. East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.): If you haven’t gotten around to telling Ol’ Saint Nick what you want, you still have two more chances. He’ll be on hand at the East Hills Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
