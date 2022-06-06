A 2,000-mile trip by horseback began in St. Joseph Monday afternoon as the National Pony Express Association's annual re-ride to Sacramento, California, set off on a journey that will involve more than 600 riders.
The relay will run for 24 hours a day, 10 days straight, with various checkpoints mixed between St. Joseph and Sacramento, just as the original riders did more than 160 years ago.
The first rider for 2022 is Penny Orrick from Easton, Missouri, who spoke about her more than 20 years of experience with the Patee House Museum going back to when she was in high school. The museum was the ride's starting point Monday, just as it was in the Pony Express' original days.
"It's just really fun to be a part of history," Orrick said. "I think the biggest part for me now, being an adult with my own children, is being able to share that with my kids and being able to show them previous pictures and news articles of when I was young, almost their age, they're almost there now, and being able to tell them that I was a part of the Pony Express, being able to re-live that history and getting them excited to take part in it as well."
Gary Chilcote, director of the Patee House Museum, said he thinks it's important to continue the more than 40-year-long tradition of reenacting the historic rides.
"People all over the world have heard of the Pony Express," he said. "It started in St. Joseph on April 3, 1860, and it lasted 18 and a half months, so we think that it's important enough for us to try and keep the story alive."
The re-ride will run through parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada before finally stopping in California.
A detailed schedule for the various drop zones and estimated arrival times are available at nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/current-reride. Updates on the ride's progress will be made available through the National Pony Express Facebook page.
