St. Joseph residents packed the sidewalks to see the finish of the Pony Express Re-ride this evening in front of the Patee House Museum.
It marked the completion of a trek that started nearly 2,000 miles away in Sacramento.
The mail being transported was transferred between 600 riders over 10 days.
It's extra special being the one to finish the trip, rider Penny Orrick said.
"The ending is always exciting, to be able to think about how many miles that specific (knapsack) has come," she said. "And being able to see, like I said, see all the signatures and stuff on it."
Her children have shown interest over the years as well, Orrick said, and they anticipate one day being able to join their mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.