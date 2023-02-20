Pony Express Museum hosts first ever 'Family Fest'

Several Pony Express Museum volunteers teach visitors how to pan for gold during the museum's 'Family Fest' on Monday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

More than 1,000 children and parents had the chance to participate in unique learning activities at the Pony Express Museum on Monday for an all-day, fun-filled "Family Fest."

The event was completely free to the public and spanned across the entirety of the Pony Express buildings, which were filled to the brim with activities and educational entertainment for families to enjoy.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

