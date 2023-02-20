More than 1,000 children and parents had the chance to participate in unique learning activities at the Pony Express Museum on Monday for an all-day, fun-filled "Family Fest."
The event was completely free to the public and spanned across the entirety of the Pony Express buildings, which were filled to the brim with activities and educational entertainment for families to enjoy.
Pony Express Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron said the event was an upgrade from the museum's usual "Family Day" thanks to a singular $10,000 donation.
“About last October (or) September, I was told to write a one-page paper about what we do for family day, so we told them," she said. "So then we got awarded to be a part of an initiative from the Missouri Division of Tourism, Missouri Humanities Council, Missouri Allied Arts, and, to the tune of $10,000, I can now bring in leather to give every child a bandana, so everyone goes home with one. Every child’s going to get a book. It’s a $10 hardback book.”
In addition, children could participate in a series of crafts, which 6th grade student Elikah Vanhoozer was more than excited to be a part of.
“We are crafting like totem polls made out of paper towel rolls and paper, and then when they go over to the next station, they can make a claw necklace with beads," he said. "If you go through the museum, you can find that you can make these (leather necklaces) and you can get a horse head or a boot, and you can have them stamp it on.”
Daffron said that the museum knew of well over 1,000 attendees who had checked in at the front of the main building. Additionally, over 400 people were given free breakfast at the very start of the day.
Daffron said she hopes to continue the "Family Fest" as the Pony Express Museum’s new annual event. However, the museum would have to collect donations to match this year’s number.
