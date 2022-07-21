While temperatures have been high across mid-Missouri this week, the fair has only had to make one change due to the heat.
“We usually have a $2 carnival ride for the kids on Saturday afternoon, and because of the heat index, we have canceled that this year,” said Rick Hill, president of the Platte County Fair.
But Hill said the Platte County Fair is no stranger to the heat.
“We've had the fair when the mean temperature was 105 and 110-degree heat index, Hill said. “Most of us are farmers and construction workers, so we're kind of used to it anyway.”
The Platte County Fair kicked off Wednesday night with the rodeo. Hill said there was a big crowd turnout.
“We've had great success with the rodeo, which was (Wednesday) night, Hill said. “The Demolition Derby is Thursday and Friday night, and the all-famous Mud-a-Thon is Saturday night.”
The Demolition Derby begins at 7 p.m. both Thursday and Friday night.
“The derby is where we bring in cars and they pull the windshields out and they get out here on the track behind us and crash into one another, and the last man standing is the winner,” Hill said.
Both the Demolition Derby and the Mud-a-Thon have been going on for 25-plus years.
“We dig a mud pit that’s 24 feet wide and it goes to about 3 feet deep and 150 feet long and they race through the pit under time,” Hill said.
Hill said they are hoping for big crowds the rest of the week despite the heat.
“We're expecting a bang-up crowd (Thursday), Friday and Saturday night, Hill said. “The heat will take its toll a little bit, but not a lot because people get here between 7 and 8 as the sun goes down and we'll be ready to rock and roll.”
This year is the full return of the Platte County Fair since before the pandemic.
“We didn't have a fair during COVID-19, but we did have a free fair which involved the 4-H kids with all their livestock animals so that we could keep our title,” Hill said.
Based on Wednesday's turn-out, Hill said entries have tripled since the last fair in 2020.
The Platte County Fair also has carnival rides, a Saloon, Floral Hall where all the exhibits are held, a petting zoo, face painting and, of course, drinks and snack vendors.
