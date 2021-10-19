The Bushman Planetarium at Missouri Western State University will show “Extreme Planets” and “Wonders of the Universe” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children, students, military and seniors and must be purchased in advance. Call 816-271-4288 or visit missouriwestern.edu/planetarium/.
The Oct. 26 shows include:
-- “Extreme Planets”: For centuries, humanity has wondered whether we are alone in the universe. Now, we are finally one step closer to knowing the answer. With the discovery in 1995 of the first planet orbiting another star, we now know that planets are not unique to our solar system. This production explores what makes a planet “Earth-like” in the first place and takes an immersive full-dome tour of several worlds that just might fit the conditions we’re looking for. Narrated by actor Rene Auberjonois.
-- “Wonders of the Universe”: Peer deep into space through the eyes of the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope and travel back billions of years in time to witness the birth of the universe. You’ll witness the formation of galaxies and explore some of the most wondrous nebulae and astronomical structures yet discovered. As your travels continue, you’ll fly deep into our own Milky Way galaxy and return home to Earth on a spectacular tour through the solar system.
