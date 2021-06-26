An annual tournament for the benefit of women in the community who are recovering from substance dependency drew dozens to the St. Joseph Rec Center on Saturday.
The sport of pickleball is an adaptation of the rules of tennis for a hard gym floor, solid ping pong-type racquets and a less-challenging net, but it derives its name from crew rowing. The "pickle boat" referred to the crew which, sometimes in jest, was said to be composed of the least-talented or laziest oarsmen. In this sense, anyone of any skill can play pickleball, though reflexes and experience certainly grant a leg up.
According to Stacy Kerns, Sisters of Solace executive director, the event is expected to raise about $5,000 after expenses. This is a significant boon to the cause benefiting local women who are often left financially bereft, homeless and victims of physical/sexual abuse by the consequences of addiction.
"And all of those things are really heavy and weighty, so it's nice to have a day like (Saturday) where we are doing something that's actually fun, to get a change of scenery, help everyone relax," she said.
SOS helps women in the main by giving them a place to reside where they are separated from their dependency and protected from those who would do them harm. Once they are ready, they are given duties for pay in the production of artisanal goods in a way that promotes valuable on-the-job training. Examples include home decorations, gift assortments and scented candles.
At the end of their time with the Sisters of Solace, they are given money toward a security deposit/down payment on a residence, or perhaps for a car, or some other essential need to regain independence. Scores of women have been given a fresh start from otherwise shattered lives in this manner since SOS began in the convent of the St. Patrick Catholic Church. It exists today as a nondenominational not-for-profit organization.
"They're providing opportunities for individuals that truly have nowhere else to go," said Susan Campbell, an SOS contributor who played pickleball on Saturday. "These women have hit the absolute end of their rope, and they need someone who is willing to say, 'You know what, I know you have been through hell, and I want to help you climb out of that.'
