PetSmart hosts adoption event with St. Joseph Animal Shelter

The St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue and local PetSmart teamed up today for an animal adoption event, hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in PetSmart's parking lot.
The event gave local residents the opportunity to bring a new cat or dog into their families for a lowered fee.
Aubrey Silvey, the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue's Humane Educator, spoke about what those interested in adopting a pet at today's, and future, events.
"At a lot of our adoption events we have lowered adoption fees and stuff like that, so this adoption event here is the biggest one we've had this year, so the fees are greatly reduced," Silvey said. "Cats over six months old are free, under six months are ten dollars and then all of our dogs and puppies are $25, and what's great about that is that it still includes all of their vet work, so they're spade and neutered, they're microchipped, vaccinated, all of the good stuff is done."
Silvey also spoke about the day's events and what she had seen from St. Joseph citizens throughout the morning.
"PetSmart actually houses some of our cats all of the time, so they have special events and days where we can do adoption events out here, so we asked them if (setting an adoption event up) would be okay and we arranged it," she said. "We've done a few (events) this year, but this is definitely the largest event that we've ever done and it was the perfect time for it, so we're hoping to do this every year."
Silvey also made note of how many pets the event had secured families for, as of about 11:30 a.m., stating that her team planned to bring even more animals from the animal shelter in order to start filling out empty cages.
"It's been an amazing turnout," Silvey said. "We've had steady traffic, we had a line before we started at 10 a.m. today, and the line is still here, so its stayed pretty steady and we've adopted out a lot of animals. I don't have a count, but we showed up with around 100 animals and I'd say that at least half of them are gone."
