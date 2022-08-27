PetSmart hosts adoption event with St. Joseph Animal Shelter

Local residents wait in line for their turn to welcome a new pet into their homes at the PetSmart adoption event on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue and local PetSmart teamed up today for an animal adoption event, hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in PetSmart's parking lot. 

The event gave local residents the opportunity to bring a new cat or dog into their families for a lowered fee.

