Performing Arts Association benefactor of Hy-Vee program

The St. Joseph Performing Arts Association will be a benefactor of the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for July.
The program, designed to help nonprofits, will donate $1 for every reusable bag sold at the local Hy-Vee location in St. Joseph to the Performing Arts Association, which was set back financially during the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year has been a struggle for many nonprofits,” said Beth Sharp, executive director of Performing Arts Association. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local nonprofits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”
Ticket sales are how the nonprofit receives a large chunk of its revenue, and for a period of time when it was unable to provide live shows, the Performing Arts Association had to pivot by putting on various fundraisers, seeking donations and offering other forms of entertainment.
Martial Thevenot, a board member for the Performing Arts Association, said the money raised from Hy-Vee’s Bags 4 My Cause program will be used in several ways.
“It’s definitely going to support all of our community endeavors. We have arts education for children, we have great shows coming this year for the new season,” Thevenot said. “This is going to get us back into the game in the community and to offer something for our neighbors in town to be entertained and edutained.”
Tickets for shows for the 2021-2022 season at the Missouri Theater are on sale on the Performing Arts Association’s website, performingarts-saintjoseph.org/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.