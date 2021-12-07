ATCHISON, Kan. -- Members of the community along with military groups gathered Tuesday in Atchison to mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.
The ceremony, hosted by Atchison native Chief Warrant Officer 4 James Madden, was held at Veterans Memorial Park. Madden was responsible for getting the memorial in Atchison that includes a piece from the USS Arizona, which was hit by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.
The ROTC color guard from Benedictine College delivered three volleys of shots in remembrance of those who gave their lives on that day.
