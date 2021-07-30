Hitting the open road is always a good time, but it's even more so when riders know they’re doing it for a good cause.
Peak 2 Peak Roofing Company is hosting the first annual Rides 4 Roofs fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 21. The roofing company teamed up with St. Joe Harley Davidson to put on a 90-mile motorcycle ride that will benefit St. Joseph residents in need of new roofs. Peak 2 Peak Project Manager Shanin McCoy said he recognizes a need in St. Joseph and decided it was time to do something about it.
“I meet with a lot of people in St. Joe that call me out and want a roof estimate,” McCoy said. “They'll meet me at the door and they'll say, ‘We don't have any money, we just want to know what this is going to cost. We're waiting on the city to help us.’ I'll go back a year later, and nothing's been done.”
The 90-mile ride includes a poker run and will cost $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. Riders will take off from St. Joe Harley Davidson at 11:15 a.m.
Bikers will ride over to Easton’s Pub and Grill in Easton, and then down to Kozak’s Laketown Grill in Smithville for lunch. After the break, riders will drive up to The Bunkhouse in Weston before heading back and finishing the ride at D&G Pub and Grub. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held at D&G Pub and Grub after the ride.
All of the money raised will go towards paying for a roof for one home in St. Joseph. McCoy has been working with local community groups such as Community Action Partnership and AFL-CIO to help determine possible beneficiaries.
McCoy said the average price of a new roof in St. Joseph is $11,000 to $12,000. People who need help paying for new roofs can qualify for a loan from the city to pay for the repairs. However, McCoy found out that those loans are federally granted and it’s difficult and time-consuming for many to qualify.
“Not everybody qualifies for financing. Everybody needs a roof,” McCoy said. “My concern is people that are living in these unhealthy conditions because they don't have any money, whether it be due to addiction, due to health concerns, due to age, maybe they're retired or disabled. If they're living in unhealthy conditions … you need to get them taken care of.”
McCoy hopes to raise around $8,000 to $12,000 at the first annual Rides 4 Roofs and has a goal of being able to pay for one roof per year. Once the event gets more popular, he would like to extend it to communities outside of St. Joseph.
“This community keeps us in business and we don't want to just be takers,” McCoy said. “We want to be able to give back and let people know that we're somebody they can rely on.”
McCoy said if people aren’t motorcyclists, they can still contribute to the cause by purchasing T-shirts, donating money or providing the name of a possible beneficiary. All information for the event can be found on the Rides 4 Roof Facebook page, and those interested also can contact McCoy directly at 816-752-4589 or Shanin@Peak2PeakKC.com.
