The Missouri Veterans Home recently received a $50,000 boost thanks to a special event involving hundreds of UTV riders.
“We had a beautiful day,” said Amy Ford of the fifth annual Patriot Ride held recently in Cameron, Missouri. “We had about 375 buggies show up and they were from all over the state. Then for lunch, I think we fed over 760 people. The most important piece was that we met and exceeded the goal. We were able to make a $51,544 donation to the Veterans Assistance League.”
Ford said the annual event seems to grow each year.
“Last year, I think we had around 300 buggies and maybe fed 700 people at lunch,” Ford said. “The donation was right around $34,000. The donation in 2021 was $13,000 and there were about 180 buggies. So exponential growth over the last three years.”
Roger Foreman, vice chair of the Veterans Assistance League, said it is an event that instills a strong sense of patriotism.
“When you look at 375 vehicles coming down the driveway and flags flying up, it's the most patriotic scene I've ever seen,” Foreman said. “We have three young vets who served in Iraq and I was standing next to them and they said, 'I've never seen anything like it.' So, it's just breathtaking.”
Ford attributes the growing success to the riders, sponsors and volunteers.
“There's just more people getting involved,” Ford said. “They’re more aware of it. I think raising awareness about the cause and people are starting to see what an awesome event it is. They just bring their families and they're having a great time and they're telling everybody about it. This year we had a ton more volunteers and a ton more sponsors. It’s not possible without getting a bigger group together.”
Foreman said the funding from this event is essential to the Missouri Veterans Home.
“It’s kind of an insurance plan that the assistance we will be able to provide them special opportunities,” Foreman said. “That can include anything from card games, bingo inside the home, bringing entertainment inside the home, buying all our wheelchair-accessible vans. The items are endless.”
Foreman said the Veterans Assistance League spends $90,000 a year on the Missouri Veterans Home located in Cameron.
“There’s not a veterans home in the state that comes close to that from their assistance league,” Foreman said. “We are very fortunate to have events like this that allow us to do that. We’ll remain disciplined not to overspend because we have to build for the future. We have to buy additional vans down the road, but we will continue to provide more than any veterans home in this state.”
Doug Rathbun, president of the veterans association and a veteran living in the Cameron facility, said the veterans are directly impacted by these Veterans Assistance League funds.
“We wouldn't have anything going on,” Rathbun said. “We wouldn't have our golf tournaments or our poker tournaments that everybody around here seems to like. These veterans would be stuck in their rooms, like in a lot of nursing homes, and not able to do anything. We want them to get out, socialize and visit with everybody.”
Rathbun said past funding has allowed the home to build an on-site chapel and a snack bar for the veterans.
Foreman said the community should be extremely proud of the money raised and how it will impact the veterans.
