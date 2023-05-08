Patriots Ride raises over $50,000 for veterans

The Missouri Veterans Home recently received a $50,000 boost thanks to a special event involving hundreds of UTV riders.

“We had a beautiful day,” said Amy Ford of the fifth annual Patriot Ride held recently in Cameron, Missouri. “We had about 375 buggies show up and they were from all over the state. Then for lunch, I think we fed over 760 people. The most important piece was that we met and exceeded the goal. We were able to make a $51,544 donation to the Veterans Assistance League.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

