A St. Joseph summer tradition kicks off this week, bringing music, food and fun to the community.
The kick-off of this year's Parties on the Parkway is Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“We always feature live music, food from local vendors, drinks will be available and a balloon artist for the kids,” said Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “This year, we have an ice cream vendor set to come to every single party. So, it's really just a great way to come out after work on a Thursday night. Bring your family, bring your friends and your coworkers to just enjoy our beautiful parkway system.”
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph host Parties on the Parkway on the second Thursday of each month from May until September.
Each month will feature a new performance.
“We always like to do a little bit of everything when it comes to music,” Bailey said. “The first band is the Matchsellers. They're a bluegrass band, but then we also have some pop coming up, some rock and some country. We try to get a little of everything, and it’s guaranteed you will always hear something that you know.”
The chamber strives to bring in new artists each year and asks the community for help in finding performers.
“Every year we put a post out on our social media asking for suggestions, so people put links to their favorite bands and then we go out and we look them up,” Bailey said. “Then, we generally have a committee that kind of goes through all the submissions and then it just goes down to reaching out to the bands and seeing if it works in our budget, if it works in their schedule.”
Bailey said the crowds usually grow at these monthly events as the summer goes on.
“We have hundreds each time, and as the summer goes on, it grows,” Bailey said. “That first time, people are always like, ‘I forgot about that’ but by the time September hits, everybody knows it's the second Thursday and there's always big crowds by the end of the summer.”
Each party this summer will be held in different parts of St. Joseph.
“We like to start in the South End down there by Benton High School and we work our way through the parkway and we end in September at the Remington Nature Center,” Bailey said. “So it's always fun that we try to get to different neighborhoods. No matter what part of town that you're in, South End, North End or Midtown, there's a party on the parkway not too far from you sometime during the summer.”
Bailey said this is a tradition that many community members look forward to.
“The community really loves these,” Bailey said. “It's open to the community at large. So, it's something that you can bring your dog out to, your lawn chairs or your blanket and just enjoy some live music and some camaraderie.”
For more information on the music series, visit www.saintjoseph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.