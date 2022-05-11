Someone buy the monthly concert series Parties on the Parkway a drink. It's turning 21.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, the series, which is intended to highlight different parts of St. Joseph's Parkway System, will kick off a summer full of music and community.
"The cool thing about Parties on the Parkway is we have this 26-mile Parkway System, and we move all throughout the city. We're starting out in the south end near Benton High School," said Kristi Bailey, director of marketing and communications for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
This season's first concert will feature the St. Joseph rock band Under The Influence, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive.
The secret to the concert series is that its format doesn't drastically change. Every year, the Chamber of Commerce hopes to bring out people who may not normally visit different areas of the city’s Parkway. On the other hand, the musical lineup constantly shifts, with chamber organizers hoping to cover as many genres as possible.
"We are all over the board ... We like to bring in something new and different," Bailey said.
This season's lineup includes country artist Michael Shaun Brown on June 9 at Southwest Parkway and 28th Street; pop-rock group Whatever Rocks on July 14 at Southwest Noyes Boulevard and Messanie Street in Parkway A; island music from Yachtly Groove on Aug. 11 at the Northside Complex; and Vinyl Revival on Sept. 8 at the Remington Nature Center.
Watching the concert series continue to grow and evolve, Bailey said it's a treat for the Chamber of Commerce to see people exposed to local artists and areas of the city.
"It's very rewarding for people to pull up and get their lawn chairs out and they find a nice shady spot, they might get refreshments, and to have a good time and to just enjoy their day. It's really fun," Bailey said.
For those who are new to the series and might have trouble finding where it is, Bailey said it shouldn't be too hard to locate.
"That's always fun because if you get on the Parkway and you drive, eventually you're going to find the party," she said.
Parties on the Parkway is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.