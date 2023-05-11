Parties on the Parkway (copy) (copy)

Parties on the Parkway will have its season-opening show postponed due to rain. 

Thursday's Parties on the Parkway concert has been postponed for a week due to rainy conditions. 

The event, featuring band the Matchsellers, now will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive. 

