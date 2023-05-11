top story Parties on the Parkway event moved to next week News-Press NOW May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parties on the Parkway will have its season-opening show postponed due to rain. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday's Parties on the Parkway concert has been postponed for a week due to rainy conditions. The event, featuring band the Matchsellers, now will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Music Roads And Traffic × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +23 Nebraska What did Title 42 do, anyway? A look at US immigration policies and how they're changing +4 Regional News Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren't ready to take that step +3 Regional News Experts: Metallic object that crashed into New Jersey home was a meteorite More Regional News → National News Nebraska Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: 'I call them Americans' +16 World News Ukraine says counteroffensive delayed; Britain sending cruise missiles to Kyiv +4 Nebraska 'Money, power, sex': Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot More National News → 0:33 Wednesday Evening Forecast 22 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.