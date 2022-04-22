Parties on the Parkway concerts announced News-Press NOW Apr 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Under the Influence will play the first Parties on the Parkway concert of the season beginning at 5 p.m. on May 12. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has announced the schedule for this year's Parties on the Parkway concert series.The events are held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, and residents are encouraged to come out after work with friends, colleagues and family. Pets are also welcome.Admission is free. There are food and beverage vendors, but some take cash only. Band suggestions were taken from the public and cover a variety of genres. The lineup is:-- May 12: Under the Influence, rock, Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive (rain date May 19).-- June 9: Michael Shaun Brown, country, Southwest Parkway and 28th Street (rain date June 16). -- July 14: Whatever Rocks, pop and rock S.W. Noyes and Messanie, Parkway A (rain date July 21).-- Aug. 11: Yachtly Groove, island music, Northside Complex (rain date Aug 18).-- Sept. 8: Vinyl Revival, oldies, Remington Nature Center (rain date Sept. 15).The series is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph. The presenting sponsor is Nodaway Valley Bank and the entertainment sponsor is Altec Industries Inc.Parties on the Parkway concerts announced Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Party Vendor Concert Music Politics Beverage Series Parkway Entertainment × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Reports of suspicious activity often point to more serious crimes +5 Education Green pick at Northwest draws praise as leadership debate evolves 0:49 Local News Selecting emergency contacts vital to unexpected medical decisions Consumer St. Joseph group encourages environmental responsibility More Local News → 1:27 Warm & Windy Friday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
