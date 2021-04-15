The Parties on the Parkway concert series is returning for its 2021 season.
The free events are held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at various locations along the Parkway System in St. Joseph and feature local, live music. Pets are welcome. There are food and beverage vendors, but some only take cash.
This season's lineup is:
-- Thursday, May 13, Soca Jukebox (soul calypso, reggae and island rock), Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive. The rain date is Thursday, May 20.
-- Thursday, June 10, The Trace (Southern rock, electric folk and front porch rhythm and blues), Southwest Parkway and 28th Street. The rain date is Thursday, June 17.
-- Thursday, July 8, Oxymoron (multiple genres), Southwest Noyes and Messanie, Parkway A. The rain date is Thursday, July 15.
-- Thursday, Aug. 12, Vinyl Revival (vintage-soaked radio rock), Corby Pond. The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 19.
-- Thursday, Sept. 9, Phil Vandel (country), Remington Nature Center. The rain date is Thursday, Sept. 16.
The concert series is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph. Nodaway Valley Bank is the presenting sponsor.
