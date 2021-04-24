Missouri Parks and Recreation Association is holding a statewide push to plant 200 local trees in honor of the state's bicentennial, and St. Joseph got in on the action today with its "Show Me Your Roots" event at Hyde Park.
The city's parks and recreation department planted a pair of trees as part of the celebration.
People also played disc golf, music, and could learn about a variety of animal furs.
It was important to have a diversity of activities, St. Joseph Parks Department Special Event Coordinator Jessica Oshel said.
"We really kind of want to engage all ages, all personalities, all kinds of people in St. Joe," she said. "So we've got the different activities from little kids doing coloring to sidewalk chalk, to the JRP 50-Plus Activity Center. So we definitely think it's really important to get everybody outside, everybody in the parks."
Oshel hopes to have more events like todays in the future, she said.
