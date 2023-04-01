The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department hosted the seventh annual Outlaw Adventure Run 5k on Saturday, April 1. The event was open to participants ages ten and up.
There was an obstacle course on the path for individual competitors and groups to participate in while completing the 5k.
The event occurred at Heritage Softball Park Complex for the second year in a row after previously being hosted at Krug Park.
The department held its 5k to support and fundraise for the YWCA’s Growing Resilient Independent Teens (GRIT) Center. This local nonprofit organization is a safe space for teenagers to get much-needed resources.
Event organizers encouraged participants and spectators to bring their gently used shoes to the run. For each pair of shoes donated, participants earned a chance to win a gift certificate from Brown’s Shoe Fit St. Joe. The shoes were all given to the GRIT Center.
All participants were given a free meal voucher to Vogel’s Burgers, Pizza, and More, which had a food truck at the event.
Athletic Facilities and Recreation Program Supervisor David Cavin shared why he believes going outside and attending events like today’s is critical.
“Especially in today’s world, we’ve become so electronic with everything,” Cavin said. “We just don’t get out and do things like we used to do.”
The event brought out several community members and families looking to have fun and exercise outside.
