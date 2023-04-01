The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department hosted the seventh annual Outlaw Adventure Run 5k on Saturday, April 1. The event was open to participants ages ten and up.

There was an obstacle course on the path for individual competitors and groups to participate in while completing the 5k.

