After a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a piece of history returns to St. Joseph Saturday.
Since 1924 the Apple Blossom Parade has been bringing together people from the community to celebrate the beauty of spring.
“A procession of 70 cars and floats, band and drum corps, accompanied by a single float drawn by white horses, started at Main and Jules street, moved through Downtown,” Ken Rosenauer, president of the Apple Blossom Committee, said of one of the first parades held in the 1920s. “This is a special kind of celebration.”
The tradition has continued for close to a century, with a break for World War II and time off in the late 1960s and early 1970s. After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the parade will take off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday down Frederick Avenue with fewer entries than in recent years.
“Our numbers are down this year a little. We have 45 groups signed up. That is about 20 less than usual, but we expected that,” said Apple Blossom Executive Director Michelle Wolfe. “This year’s theme will be “Telling Our Stories,” which was going to be used for 2020’s parade.”
For younger generations, the event gives kids a chance to express their passions through participating groups such as area dance studios, St. Joseph School District marching bands and the MidCity Excellence St. Joe StiXX Drumline.
"While we have performed as the MidCity trash can band for 19 years, the Apple Blossom Parade will showcase our premier performance as the St. Joe StiXX Drumline,” said Kim Warren of MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center. “We entitled the drumline after our city versus Midtown as we now have students coming from 13 different schools from the south and north sides.”
MCE has been a part of the Apple Blossom festivities since 2001 and has been able to raise enough money this year to purchase drums for the kids to carry in the parade. The drums cost anywhere between $300 and $600.
“We have 20 kids in the drumline but could easily go up to 40,” Warren said. “They are just excited and have been so depressed with everything being canceled or online.”
MCE is preparing to perform in the Juneteenth Celebration and at other events this summer.
“So it just gives them a place of belonging because a lot of our kids and their parents, they're not engaged in the community civic process, so they feel like nobody cares about their voice,” Warren said. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate unity and to give especially teens a sense of belonging and hope.”
Rosenauer said he hopes this year's parade gives everyone a boost.
“To most of us though, the Apple Blossom is the annual rite of spring, the coming together as a community, the celebration of life for the kid in all of us. he said. "We will continue to come back as strong as we can and next year will be even better.”
