Throughout October, thrill-seekers have had multiple opportunities to stay the night in parts of the St. Joseph's Glore Psychiatric Museum, often with a similar goal in mind: capturing paranormal activity.
Sara Parks, director of the St. Joseph Museums, said the next installment of overnight stays is set for this Halloween weekend.
“This upcoming Friday and Saturday, the paranormal group Ghost Hunts USA has rented out the psychiatric museum for an event that they put on a few weeks out of the year,” Parks said. “They'll do several with us, and this is a good chance for others to go along with them.”
While many are skeptical when it comes to the world of paranormal activity, Parks said an overnight stay pushes people out of their comfort zone and into a different frame of mind.
“We had someone not that long ago that came in as a total skeptic,” Parks said. “Within an hour of being here, she was kind of blown away with how creepy it can get.”
With a long-tenured history of abnormal treatment methods, lobotomies and odd patients, Parks said the history of the museum is what makes it a big attraction for those seeking the paranormal.
“Coming into the building, people already have the inclination that it’s a creepy place since it was a mental institution,” Parks said of the museum. “With that background, they kind of expect weird or unusual things to happen here, so that’s what makes it such a high-target area.”
With groups of ghost hunters prowling the museum's grounds year in and year out, it’s no surprise that the continued success of physical evidence is what keeps these groups coming back for more.
“Typically every group that comes here ends up going home with something,” Parks said. “It’s usually some form of audio recording or something of that nature, but the constant hunt just brings people back for more.”
Those interested in learning about future overnight stays at the Glore Psychiatric Museum can find more information on the St. Joseph Museum's Facebook page.
