Halloween is inching closer, and the second annual Zombie Pub Crawl is the perfect opportunity for people to dress up in spooky attire while also supporting the community.
The event is taking place in Downtown St. Joseph on Saturday, Oct. 15.
“I know as a person that loves Halloween and spooky season, I'm always looking for events to do, because it's just fun to get into a different character — such as a zombie — and go out and celebrate with other people,” said event organizer Molly Thomas.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall next to D&G Pub and Grub, with the pub crawl starting at 6:30 p.m. The entry fee is $35. People are encouraged to show up in zombie attire, and there will be a makeup booth on site to add some fake blood.
Participants will travel from Cafe Acoustic to Norty’s Bar & Grill, River Bluff Brewing, Kelly’s Pub and Hi-Ho Bar & Grill before finishing back at Cafe Acoustic. Participants will spend about an hour at each bar, and drink specials will be available throughout the night. There will also be raffles happening during the event.
Aside from drink sales, 100% of the proceeds from the Zombie Pub Crawl goes to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. FOTAS volunteer Taylor Stephenson said the money will go toward the Wags to Wishes campaign to renovate the new shelter and any medical needs the shelter animals might have. A portion is also going specifically to Black Cat Rescue.
“With it being Halloween, we felt it appropriate that a portion of these proceeds — 25%, actually — goes to the black cats — only black cats — at the animal shelter to help with their spays, their neuters, just helping them get out of the shelter,” Stephenson said. “If you look right now, there's quite a few of them down there.”
Last year, the event raised around $2,500 and had around 200 participants. This year, organizers are hoping to see around 400 people.
“As a community, we should be putting money into saving these animals' lives as often as we can,” Stephenson said. “And if you can throw in alcohol and dressing up as a zombie with it, I mean, why not?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.