Zombie Pub Crawl

In this file photo, zombie pub crawl M.C. Johnnie Raven, left, splatters Gracie Stanton and her gun with red paint at D and G Pub and Grub at the first Zombie Pub Crawl in 2021.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Halloween is inching closer, and the second annual Zombie Pub Crawl is the perfect opportunity for people to dress up in spooky attire while also supporting the community.

The event is taking place in Downtown St. Joseph on Saturday, Oct. 15.

