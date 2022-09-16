The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is holding its Dogtober! Paws for a Cause Dog Walk from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Bendena, Kansas.
All funds raised will go directly to the Pet Rescue to benefit the animals.
The event features a walk on the mostly level blacktop road that runs by the Pet Rescue’s new location at 887 Friendship Road in Bendena. Participants may bring a dog on a leash to walk, walk without a dog or contact the Pet Rescue to make arrangements to walk with a shelter dog. Various distances will be marked off on the road for four miles, and people who are walking may choose the distance they would like to cover.
The entry fee for the Paws for a Cause Dog Walk is $20 per adult and $10 for children 12 and under. People who register before Sept. 20 will receive a T-shirt with a special design. To register, visit the Doniphan County Pet Rescue Facebook page and click on the link or call the Pet Rescue at 913-370-3297 to register over the phone. Registrations will be accepted up to the event.
Some other activities taking place in addition to the walk include rabies vaccinations for pets from 2 to 4 p.m. for $7, and the Pet Rescue will offer other annual vaccinations for free thanks to a grant from Petco. Also, agility equipment will be set up and there will be a talent show after the walk.
There will also be hot dogs, chips and drinks available after the walk.
