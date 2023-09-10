Noyes Home kicks back with celebrity kickball tournament

Trevor Rawlings, with Evergy, volunteered to play in the tournament as well as assist in cooking for the party.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The Noyes Home for Children hosted a celebrity kickball tournament in honor of their annual block party.

For 11 years, the Noyes Home has opened its doors to celebrate the home and honor the community’s support with food, games and a kickball tournament. The event was originally scheduled for July, but due to incremental weather, it was rescheduled for Sept. 10.

