Noyes Home kicks back with celebrity kickball tournament

The Noyes Home for Children hosted a celebrity kickball tournament in honor of their annual block party.
For 11 years, the Noyes Home has opened its doors to celebrate the home and honor the community’s support with food, games and a kickball tournament. The event was originally scheduled for July, but due to incremental weather, it was rescheduled for Sept. 10.
“It’s really about advocating for our mission,” Howlett said. “A lot of people in our community have driven by our house but maybe never come inside and never had an opportunity to learn more about what we do here. It’s a really great opportunity for us to just to see new friends as well as old ones.”
The celebrity kickball tournament put the Noyes Home employees and residents against “celebrities”, otherwise known as local advocates for children. These celebrity guests volunteered their time and skills to ensure the day was a success.
“I love the outcome of the Noyes Home and their cause,” Rawlings said. “and their mission and giving children a beautiful place to live and a beautiful future, you know, here in St. Joe. I just love it.”
The party featured bouncy houses, balloon art, games and free food provided by the South Side Sertoma group and the St. Joseph Pepsi Americas branch.
The most popular table, arguably, was the petting booth starring the Chief Happiness Officer, Newton Noyes the French bulldog.
The children at Noyes Home even prepared their own masterpieces for the occasion. The water-color and mixed media art pieces were available for purchase. Although the event was more centered around advocating for the kids, any funds profited from the art went towards supporting the home’s mission.
Regardless of profit, how much effort was extended or even the temperamental weather, the block party is and has always been about the kids’ happiness.
“One of our first years that we held the event,” Howlett said. “I had a resident say ‘this is the perfect opportunity for my biological family and my Noyes Home family to come together and just get to know one another and have a good time.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.