Northwest Street Rods begins annual 'Cruise Nights' season

A Chevy Impala sits at the Northwest Missouri Street Rods' April 'Cruise Night' on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Northwest Missouri Street Rods started its annual season of 'Cruise Nights' on Saturday, car shows which are open to featuring anyone's car of choice.

Each show is open from 4 p.m. to roughly 7 p.m. unless otherwise restricted by the weather.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

