Northwest Street Rods begins annual 'Cruise Nights' season

The Northwest Missouri Street Rods started its annual season of 'Cruise Nights' on Saturday, car shows which are open to featuring anyone's car of choice.
Each show is open from 4 p.m. to roughly 7 p.m. unless otherwise restricted by the weather.
The events are free to the public and offer refreshments, merchandise and raffles, and Club President Raymond Swanstone promises visitors they'll have plenty to be in awe of.
"So, what we have here is just a mix of everybody's love for cars. You'll see everything from a model A Ford to a Corvair, to a Corvette, new stuff, old stuff, rat-rods, customs and then just everything in between," Swanstone said. "So, there's no 'you can bring this you can bring that.' As long as you love the cars, bring 'em out and have fun."
The Northwest Street Rods club is open for anyone to join given they are sponsored by a member within the organization.
Swanstone said he has been an official member in such regard for the past five years but has associated with the group since the 1990s.
"So, I've been officially with the club for five years now. I started coming to the cruise nights when I was about 12 years old with a good friend who's been a member ever since then," he said. "So, ever since the mid-nineties, I've been coming to 'Cruise Night.'"
The Northwest Missouri Street Rods will continue to hold 'Cruise Nights' every second Saturday of the month until October.
