The Northside Neighborhood Watch will hold a cleanup day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Krug Park Pool parking lot.
Those using the cleanup site must be North End residents and show ID. The following items will not be accepted: tires, clothing, car batteries, paint, AC units, microwaves, gas grills and propane tanks, water heaters and large appliances.
For more information, call 816-232-2529.
