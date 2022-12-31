"Noon Year's Eve Party" returns at East Hills Library

The East Hills Library hosted its "Noon Year's Eve Party" on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Each of the over 200 attendees enjoyed free pizza, a variety of children's activities and a celebratory balloon drop in the main library at noon.
According to East Hills Library Children's Librarian Elizabeth Murray, the event served as a way for parents to celebrate New Year's with their children without having them stay up until midnight.
"We're having "Noon Year's Eve" for kids to be able to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up until midnight," Murray said.
Due to Covid-19, the East Hills Library had not held its "Noon Year's Eve Party" for nearly three years, leaving everyone excited to see the event's return, according to Murray.
"We had one in 2019 to welcome in 2019 and (another) to welcome in 2020, and then we didn't have one for a few years," she said. "We're excited to be back doing it again this year, and we have over 200 people here today, and we have over 300 balloons, so there should be enough to go around."
Murray also stated that she and the East Hills Library were inspired by Science City's "Noon Year's Eve Party" when establishing the event in St. Joseph.
More information on the East Hills Library's "Noon Year's Eve Party" and other upcoming events is available at https://sjpl.lib.mo.us/kids.
