"Noon Year's Eve Party" returns at East Hills Library

Families gather together at the East Hills Library for the organization's annual "Noon Year's Eve" balloon drop on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The East Hills Library hosted its "Noon Year's Eve Party" on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

Each of the over 200 attendees enjoyed free pizza, a variety of children's activities and a celebratory balloon drop in the main library at noon.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

