When Suzie Zurn moved from Austin, Texas, to St. Joseph, she didn't know it was packed with such a dark, spooky history.
This weekend, she'll explore the paranormal side of St. Joseph with three van tours of areas like the Museum Hill Historic District and Downtown St. Joseph.
"This one just focuses on some of the paranormal, some of the ghosts and some of the dark kind of history on the Museum Hill area," she said.
The hourlong tour will start at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
A tarot reader, paranormal investigator and history buff, Zurn said she wants to lead people on a path that explores St. Joseph's history beyond what's normally highlighted.
"They always talk about Jesse James and the Pony Express, but they don't really talk about the hidden murders or the scandals. I've gotten into the research (like) some of the murders on Lovers Lane and Krug Park and all (this) hidden kind of lore," she said.
Because of the cold weather, this weekend's events will be a van tour, with stops outside historic properties like the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, the John Townsend House, the Vineyard Mansion and more.
"I'm hoping that they get a sense of connection to what actually was happening in the heyday of St. Joseph and how it was molded and built," she said. "And some of the stories that have been forgotten through time."
The tour will be scratching the surface of the untold history of St. Joseph, with future versions hoping to expand on the premise, delving into different niches.
"We're planning on doing like one for just paranormal, one for Mt. Mora Cemetery, and I want to tie together where these people live to where they died. So it's almost like a cradle-to-the-grave tour. I have a whole vision of what I want to do," she said.
Moving from Texas, Zurn said it was almost serendipitous that she came to an area with roots in America's history and the paranormal.
"We left Austin because ... all the cool things that had made Austin cool just weren't there anymore," she said. "When I first came up here in March, I just fell in love with it. There is like this energetic pull to be here."
Zurn isn't the only one to feel that energy. In the past couple of years, paranormal investigators have turned overnight stays at places like the St. Joseph Museum into sold-out events. Zurn hopes to continue that by focusing more on the city's history.
"Bringing this community together is what brought me here (with) the paranormal, the mystic, the spiritual stuff. Really, it's just helping St. Joe kind of grow," she said "I know what happens when you don't cherish the history or you don't cherish the lives of the forefathers who came here and you just tear down that history. It just becomes a cold slab of concrete."
Instead, Zurn wants to bring others to the area to invest in it and appreciate St. Joseph, both its sunny, fun side and its darker aspects.
"People want to tear this stuff down because there's no connection to what happened (in history). So, hopefully, we can get the tours going and make that connection and keep the history alive," she said.
