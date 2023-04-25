Alyson Fisher

New owners Alyson Fisher and her husband, Jake, who took over the company on April 1, decided to buy the business due to connections they have with the former owners and the history Fisher shares with the roller rink.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The owners of B&J Skate Center have officially sold the business after 45 years, but the new management is ready to let the fun — and traditions — roll on. 

B&J Skate Center changes owners after 45 years

B&J Skate Center is under new ownership for the first time in 45 years.

