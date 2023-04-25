New owners Alyson Fisher and her husband, Jake, who took over the company on April 1, decided to buy the business due to connections they have with the former owners and the history Fisher shares with the roller rink.
The owners of B&J Skate Center have officially sold the business after 45 years, but the new management is ready to let the fun — and traditions — roll on.
New owners Alyson Fisher and her husband, Jake, who took over the company on April 1, decided to buy the business due to connections they have with the former owners and the history Fisher shares with the roller rink.
“I decided to buy the business (because) my grandparents owned two skating rinks, my parents met in a skating rink, and we’ve known the Shores family (previous owners) for a long time. We just thought it would be a great fit for us,” Fisher said.
Fisher said the community connection to the business has also played a role in the decision, and she is excited to see her kids experience the same things that made B&J special to her.
“Oh my gosh, just to our community, this place has just been a core memory for people growing up, coming here on school field trips and spending weekends and things here with friends," Fisher said. "So, my husband and I moved back here about six years ago, and for me, I grew up here, and this was a place that I visited myself and have lots of memories, and I look forward to our kids and our kids’ friends spending a lot of time here, and we’re just super happy to have been able to purchase it and keep it what it is and continue with the legacy that Barbara and Jerry had made.”
While the Fishers are new to the business, they have already started introducing new events, including one based on popular music artist Taylor Swift. Still, Fisher said she has no intention to let the business deviate from the foundation that she said made it so successful to begin with.
“We just had a really fun event this past weekend. We definitely have the intention of bringing in lots of different events. We’re going to have some new updates to our birthday party packages, which is a pretty popular thing in the community. So, yeah, lots of fun things," she said. "We’re really new in taking over. We don’t want to change what has been going great. We just want to be able to bring something new potentially to try in the community. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Fisher also noted that while the organization's current website is up to date, there are plans in motion to move to a new site within the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.