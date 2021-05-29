New flea market planned for Saturdays

A new weekly flea market has been started in town at the St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity Restore.

People can expect to see it every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.. Items displayed included clothing, decorations, collectibles, and more.

Tim Osborn, the Restore Director, said they will have food trucks on some Saturdays as well. This is the first year they have done the flea market, but have thought about it for a while. He said the large parking lot at the Restore was a perfect empty spot for people.

"We’ve noticed we carry kind of the same things that our vendors have and a lot of the people that buy from us also do events and they didn’t have a place to go. We’ve got the parking lot for it, flee markets are fun, it’s gonna for the community to have a place to go on a Saturday morning so we decided let’s start a flee market," he said.

The flea market will be held in the parking lot of the Restore, 3131 Frederick Ave, every Saturday.