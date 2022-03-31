The Performing Arts Association is bringing a history lesson to the area that everyone can enjoy.
After the success of his previous “100 Years of Broadway,” composer Neil Berg is bringing a wide swath of genres with “50 Years of Rock-N-Roll.”
“He brings the Broadway performers to do songs from Chuck Berry to Fleetwood Mac,” said Beth Sharp, executive director for the Performing Arts Association, in a previous interview.
Starting with the originators of rock from the 1930s and 1940s to the new wave and pop-rock of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the show will bring some education as well as recognizable, legendary hits with which people can sing along.
The show will be coming to the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Tickets are on sale now.
When Sharp saw Berg’s “Broadway” show, which packed the Missouri Theater in 2014, she knew she wanted to have him back.
“I left that show thinking it was at least one of the top 10 shows we’ve ever brought to St. Joe,” she said.
With “50 Years of Rock-N-Roll” following a similar format, having Broadway veterans covering hits from artists like Ray Charles, Aerosmith, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Journey, the show felt like the perfect fit in PAA’s comeback year.
“I’m able to call up the greats, you know, people who starred in Broadway musicals that are able to come out and do this,” Berg said in a previous interview.
Much like “Broadway” wasn’t a series of cover songs performed in succession, “Rock-N-Roll” isn’t satisfied with covering some of the best songs ever written. It gives the audience a look into how they were created and the meanings behind some of the music.
“He tells the stories, he knows the people and how the songs were developed,” Sharp said.
Tickets are $15 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
