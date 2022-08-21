Dinosaur Craft

Make-and-take crafts, like the dinosaur above, are among the activities kids can participate in at the Remington Nature Center during the school year.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The Remington Nature Center is providing activities for kids as they head back into the school year.

One activity is make-and-take crafts, which are offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on the final Saturday of each month unless holidays or different events fall on that date. The cost of the activity is included in the price of admission to the nature center.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

