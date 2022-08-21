The Remington Nature Center is providing activities for kids as they head back into the school year.
One activity is make-and-take crafts, which are offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on the final Saturday of each month unless holidays or different events fall on that date. The cost of the activity is included in the price of admission to the nature center.
The general age range for craft participants is 4 to 8, but everyone is welcome.
Sarah Elder, manager of the Remington Nature Center, said various items and themes are used in the craft events.
“We have a lot of things that are just either would go into recycling — egg cartons, toilet paper rolls and extra paper. That’s why we don’t have to charge extra for the craft because we have the supplies donated,” Elder said.
The nature center will have one of its bigger events of the year on Saturday, Sept. 10, with its Insect-O-Rama.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple groups will be part of the event, including the health department, the Missouri Master Naturalists and students from Missouri Western State University. Elder said Insect-O-Rama is making a return after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID kind of put on pause to having any in-person things, especially things that could potentially draw a lot of people because of social distancing and things like that,” Elder said. “This event is everything you want to know about bugs and creepy crawlies. We’ll talk about all things bugs and what kind of food they are, what kind of animals they feed and basically what their impact is on the environment and how to recognize them.”
The nature center also hosts field trips to bring kids to the facility. Elder said some new field trips for students are planned in 2023 to examine nature as creatures live in their natural habitat.
“With the opening of the New River Bluff trails, hiking bike trails, mountain bike trails, our naturalist and I, we’re going to sit together and put together hiking programs to be offered to the schools,” Elder said. “You’re up there within the woods and being able to see animals living in their habitat. It’ll just be one more aspect that we can offer for our school groups.”
