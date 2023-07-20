After bringing the Taylor Swift experience to St. Joseph and pulling in 6,000 fans, the Mustangs are looking to ride that momentum as the team finishes its season.
The “Taylor Swift Night” was inspired by Mustangs President Ky Turner’s family and their experience going to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. The event included plenty of Swift’s music, as well as tour staples such as costumes, posters and friendship bracelets.
With thousands of guests showing out to celebrate the theme and enjoy a night of fun and baseball, Turner hopes to keep the success going.
“I want 6,000 people just for a Mustangs game. I think that’s the end goal for us,” he said. “It gives us the motivation to continue to find ways to develop those ideas and engage people in our community and to bring them out here and give them a reason to go to a game.”
One key aspect Turner and his team are trying to uplift is the family atmosphere. Turner said he is constantly thinking about what will bring families together, and the same went for the “Taylor Swift Night.”
One lucky attendee won two tickets to a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle. He told the Mustangs that he intends to take his granddaughter.
Turner is hopeful that more events like these can continue to bring people together.
“We just want people to come here and have fun,” he said.“The whole purpose of Mustangs baseball is about a family bringing their kids for the first time or you know maybe an older couple looking for something to do on a night that.”
As the regular season is coming to a close, the Mustangs plan to go out with a bang.
There are two games left, July 21 and 22, and both are offering some fun to fans who attend.
The game on July 21 will host Replica MINK Trophy giveaways for fans, and July 22, the team is celebrating Christmas in July, with Mustangs ornament giveaways.
