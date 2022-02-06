MidCity Excellence is planning a celebration of song and dance to mark Black History Month.
The 2022 Gospelfest, set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road, will consist of music from different singers across the city. Its focus is on lifting spirits and celebrating various ethnic roots through song and dance.
"We have learned six songs from old African American Spirituals to contemporary gospel," said Kimberly Warren, founder and CEO of MidCity Excellence. "We rock, we stomp and the kids will lead some of the song."
The event has been a year in the making, Warren said.
"I've been planning this for about four or five months but we made the commitment a year ago despite the continued struggle of the pandemic," she said.
Warren said events like these are especially important to the youth as isolation is a growing concern.
"It's horrible on the mental and emotional psyche and our kids don't need to be home alone," Warren said. "So if we could keep them at the table engaging and talking about how they feel. Art helps us express ourselves when we don't have words to really articulate what's going on in our lives."
Warren and her husband, Robert, have personally shared past hardships involving family members and their struggle around race.
"My husband's family owns a farm in Poplar Bluff, but they originally were sharecroppers and slaves," Warren said. "They would whistle to make things better because you can't let life circumstances dictate how things are going to be for you."
She said she's excited to see this event, which will include almost 100 kids performing, come together.
"I love the fact that arts helps heal our hearts," said Warren. "Music brings us together in the spirit of unity and resiliency and is just very empowering and uplifting."
The celebration, which is also being supported by the Missouri Arts Council, will be livestreamed.
