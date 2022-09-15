Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is participating in the Free Museum Day. Kaitlyn Doolan, marketing and communications manager at Albrecht-Kemper, said free museum days helps encourage the community to come together and see what the local museums have to offer.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is participating in the Free Museum Day. Kaitlyn Doolan, marketing and communications manager at Albrecht-Kemper, said free museum days helps encourage the community to come together and see what the local museums have to offer.
Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said they are excited to bring Free Museum Day to the city. St. Joseph Museums are expecting around 1,000 people to visit their site on Frederick Avenue this weekend.
Museums across St. Joseph are providing interactive opportunities and chances to check out exhibits at no cost on Sept. 17 in celebration of Free Museum Day.
Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums, said they are excited to spotlight art and history for free with community members this weekend as part of Museum Day, an annual event created by Smithsonian Magazine.
“We're going to have yoga on the lawn with Evolve Yoga Studio,” Wilson said. “We're also going to have Friends of the Animal Shelter here at the St. Joseph Museum Complex. We are going to be making kaleidoscopes at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion so the kids will get to make their own Kaleidoscope.”
Wilson said they are working on opening two new exhibits.
“One is a new doll room exhibit,” Wilson said. “We got a recent donation of over 300 handmade dolls by a Missouri artist so, that's really a fun exhibit to see. We're also doing an immersive exhibit that's a very sensory-oriented exhibit that's going to be really fun. You have to come out and experience it.”
Wilson is expecting around 1,000 people to visit the St. Joseph Museums at 3406 Frederick Ave., this weekend, along with likely around 750 people at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion at 1100 Charles St.
Museum Day helps shine light on the important work museums bring to the community, Wilson said.
“We're making information accessible. We're creating art constantly,” Wilson said. “Having a day that our public can come out and just experience that shared as a community is just really important.”
Daniel Johnson, executive director at Robidoux Row Museum and the St. Joseph Historical Society at 219 E. Poulin St., said they are happy to bring Museum Day to the city.
“Most people probably haven't heard a ton about it in the last couple of years because it's been kind of a lower-level program in the last couple of years,” Johnson said. “We're going to have some special exhibits out. We're going to have some fossils and ancient pieces from before St. Joseph is even a thought. We're going to be having pioneer games in the back area for kids to be able to kind of experience what their ancestors did when they were traveling west.”
Johnson said they expect 300 to 500 visitors on Saturday.
“We normally see a pretty good number of people come through,” Johnson said. “It gives people who don't always have the opportunity to go to a museum to be able to go to some of the museums here in the area.”
Kaitlyn Doolan, marketing and communications manager at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art at 2818 Frederick Ave., said they also have some exhibits to show off for Museum Day.
“We're going to have two new openings starting on Friday night,” Doolan. “One of them is the Norman Akers exhibit and the other is a Heinrich Toh exhibit. We’re going to have a lot of people coming from all over.”
Doolan said free museum days help encourage the community to come together and see what the local museums have to offer.
“Things are always changing,” Doolan said. “We have stuff going on all the time. We have classes and workshops and encourage people to find out more about those as well.”
The Pony Express National Museum at 914 Penn St. is another local museum participating in the free admission day.
“In the museum, we have reenactors throughout the different places that you’ll meet and greet,” said Cindy Daffron, executive director. “Just south of the museum there's an obstacle course. We will also have storytelling from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The pony school is also open. There's also a new Buffalo Bill exhibit.”
Doolan said they are excited to get back to hosting Museum Day.
“It’s an opportunity for a family of four children who would have sat at home watching TV or playing games to get outside, come to St. Joseph, explore and find out the history here.”
