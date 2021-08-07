This August, a new event will be steeped with historic charm as the love of cars and gardens comes together.
“Motors & Marigolds” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, combining classic cars with the gardens of the historic properties located in the Museum Hill District.
“In the historic district (in the) Victorian ages, everybody was really about the house — and also their gardens — so there’s a lot of crazy gardeners in Museum Hill,” Cindy Brownfield, a historic home gardener, said. “And so, we thought this was a perfect opportunity — that if the husbands want to go the car show, maybe the wives want to go see the gardens of the historic properties.”
Nine gardens are included in the tour and are close in proximity to one another.
“Each garden is going to have multiple things to feature. We’re going to have interesting gardens such as formal gardens, native pollinator gardens, shade gardens, water gardens and even orchid collections,” Brownfield said.
This will be the car show’s sixth year, and Brent Larson, coordinator of that part of the event, said they expect about 70 to 80 vehicles to be on display.
“We’re expecting more cars even this year than we’ve had in the past. So what we’re hoping to do is not only fill up the grounds of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, but also get out here on Charles and fill up the streets where we have cars and motorcycles and trucks,” Larson said.
In addition to the car show and gardens, the tour will feature two scavenger hunts for visitors.
“We’re going to have scavenger hunts for the car show and also for the garden part. For the garden tour, each garden is going to have a specialty item — that you can locate it and match it up to the correct garden site. And then, at the end of the tour, you’ll turn in your ballot, and we’ll do a drawing for fun gift cards. There’ll be three $25 gift cards to the local nurseries,” Brownfield said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 and is free and open to the public. Visitors also will have the opportunity to tour the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion with any size donation.
Brownfield said there also will be food, music and T-shirts at the event.
Larson said they are accepting entries to the car show until the start time with a $10 entry fee. If anyone has any questions, Larson can be reached at 913-244-9312.
