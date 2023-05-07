Mountain biking team cleans trail in St. Joseph

This Sunday, the St. Joseph Nighthawks MTB Composite Team hosted a trail cleanup event, as well as teaching trail do’s and don’ts at the Sunbridge Conservation Area.
The Nighthawks are a mountain biking team that consist of 6th-12th graders in the area, and are entering their 4th season in St. Joseph.
Nighthawks member Colin Davis expressed why he enjoys the team and biking.
“My favorite part about riding is just having fun and being with friends and family mostly,” said Davis.
After learning the do’s and don’ts of the trails, participating members entered the trail to help clean up the area.
The lush greenery of spring and summer means that there is a lot of cleanup to do, especially considering that the biking trails in St. Joseph are volunteer-maintained.
Magnus Benz came out to help, and shared why he attended the event today.
“I wanted to help clean up the trails so we can ride more,” Benz said.
The St. Joseph Nighthawks are still relatively new to the St. Joseph area, and are actively looking for students interested in joining. Head coach Chris Farney shared more.
“Anybody that’s interested in mountain biking and learning how to do so safely, and doing that with a fun group of people, with trained coaches that are trained to help youth mountain bike safely, get in touch with us,” said Farney. “We’re looking to add to the team.”
For more information about the St. Joseph Nighthawks, visit their Facebook page.
