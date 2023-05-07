Mountain biking team cleans trail in St. Joseph

Members of the St. Joseph Nighthawks walking along the biking trail.

 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

This Sunday, the St. Joseph Nighthawks MTB Composite Team hosted a trail cleanup event, as well as teaching trail do’s and don’ts at the Sunbridge Conservation Area. 

The Nighthawks are a mountain biking team that consist of 6th-12th graders in the area, and are entering their 4th season in St. Joseph. 

