kosek final.jpg

Sharon Kosek will portray Mrs. Mattie Clayton during the Voices of the Past tours next week at Mount Mora Cemetery.

 Stef Manchen News-Press NOW

The Mount Mora Restoration and Preservation Association is holding its annual Voices of the Past interpretive tours this month.

The two-night event shares stories of residents' vacations from long ago, digging into elite St. Joseph’s culture. The tours will take place at 6 and 7 p.m.  Thursday, Oct. 13, and at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets are available for $25 each at stjosephmuseum.org/events or those interested can call 816-232-8471.  

Sharon Kosek, a Voices of the Past volunteer, has been with the cemetery for as long as the tours have been running over the last two decades. Supporting Mount Mora has become a personal mission for Kosek. 

