Saturday marked the first-ever motors and Marigolds show on Museum Hill.
The car show has a seven-year history but it was the first time a garden tour was included, and organizers said it was the best car show yet.
There were nine homes on the garden tour and around 70 vehicles in the car show.
It was by far the most successful show yet, organizer Brenton Larson said.
"We've had a great response from, not only people showing up with their cars, trucks (and) tractors but also the people coming up here just to see the beautiful homes in the neighborhood that are showcasing their flower gardens..." he said. "Next year will be Motors and Marigolds again. With the success we've had this year, we're definitely going to continue on with that whole theme."
Proceeds from the show will benefit local museums and the Museum Hill Neighborhood, Larson said.
