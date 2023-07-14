More food trucks drive onto the St. Joseph scene

Rain showersdidn’tdiscourageresidents from attending Food TruckFridayat Wyatt Park Baptist Church for snacks, games and fun.
Trucks offering barbecue, ice cream and cinnamon rolls satisfiedhungry kids and parentsin the parking lot of the church.
Angie Coleman owns theCinnfullGourmet Cinnamon Rolls food truck. She started selling her cinnamon rolls at farmers markets to help pay for her children’s college, and she said they would always sell out.
“I came up with the idea for a food truck with it and getting creative with all of the different rolls and toppings and variations,and things you could do for a cinnamon roll,” Coleman said.
The food truck has been open since March of 2022,and business has been rolling. The business offersbasiccinnamon rolls, but it alsooffers a caramel pecan roll and itsoriginal "Dark-N-DirtyChocolateRoll," among others.
“Really, the first couple of months that wesort of advertisedand let people know what was going on, I mean, we were booked for theyear,and we had a lot of people telling us that we're unique and different, and so that's exciting,” she said.
While Coleman is enjoying a successful food truck, the great feedback shereceives from customers makes her feel like she is doingwhat she was meant to do.
“The people in general make it special because they love what we do,” she said. “When you put your heart and soul into something — and what you make, you feel good about, and then when other people feel good about that product and they love that product and they come backtime and time again,it makes everythingyou'redoing worth it.”
The next Food Truck Friday at Wyatt Park Baptist Church will be held Aug. 11 from5 to 8 p.m.
