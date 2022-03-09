It’s been three years since the Moila Shrine Circus brought its high-flying, family-friendly show to the Civic Arena.
Returning this weekend, the Royal Hanneford Circus will bring its motorcycle riders, trapeze artists and animals for a 69th year of performing.
“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful show. It’s everything you can imagine and some things you can’t,” said Timothy Tegge, ringmaster for Royal Hanneford Circus.
The circus will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St.
Some of the acts announced for the show include the Wheel of Destiny, the Flying Clarksonians, Gabriella’s Dogs and the Russian Swing.
One part of the show that won’t be returning: the elephants.
“We understand that the elephants have been a favorite of circusgoers for centuries. But with the changing times, and what is considered acceptable entertainment, the presence of wild animals in circuses has been greatly curtailed and will most likely continue to decline in years to come,” a statement on the Moila Shriners Facebook page said.
Tegge said while all of the animals are treated well and cared for by the Royal Hanneford Circus, there’s always a push to change the show and keep it fresh, which is what they’re doing.
“We change the show every year substantially, to the point where those folks that come annually ... They always comment on how it’s different this year than it was last year,” he said.
Understanding its tradition and roots, the show also sticks to the performances and activities that have brought people to it when it was performed at venues like Phil Welch Stadium.
“It’s a traditional three-ring circus. We have all the staples that you would expect out of any show, the lions and tigers performing, camels — you know, all sorts of animals. We have probably one of the greatest flying trapeze acts in the business today,” Tegge said.
Having been away from performing at the Civic Arena since 2019, as the pandemic made it one of the first events to be canceled in 2020, both the Moila Shriners and the Royal Hanneford have been excited to bring the circus back.
“It’s a very rewarding feeling that we are carrying on. Again, we are carrying on a great tradition and a great heritage,” Tegge said.
Watching families come back year after year, Tegge said it’s an honor and opportunity that everyone in the circus is happy to have again.
“When the lights blackout and I lead the group of performers into the darkened arena, we wait for the spotlights to go up and the show starts, that whole feeling of it all, I tell myself pretty much every day, ‘Look around you. Look where you are. Look what you’re doing.’ There’s a lot of people making livings that (aren’t doing) what they want to do. And I’m one of those lucky individuals,” he said.
After a rough couple of years, Tegge said that he hopes the show will make people feel comforted, entertained and happy.
“It’s one of the greatest sources of relief to just get away from all the trouble, all the problems and have a good time with your family and interact with everyone,” he said.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Every paid adult ticket will admit one child under the age of 12. Tickets are available at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Green Hills Grocery and the Civic Center box office.
