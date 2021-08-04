Missouri Western State University and the Downtown Community Improvement District are looking to bridge the gap between two parts of town by adding another Griff Up Downtown date for August.
From 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, Griff Up Downtown will bus students to the Downtown business sector to take part in activities, enjoy music from a DJ and help themselves to free food. The occasion is another form of entertainment that aims to remind students of what is available Downtown.
“It’s just a fun night to get incoming students to know that there’s a Downtown, to know that it’s here, easy to get to and all of the fun things that there are to do Downtown,” said Christy George of the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District.
The goal is to have roughly 500 students make their way Downtown for the occasion, according to George.
The Downtown Community Improvement District, along with other organizations, has made an effort to provide more attractions for visitors not familiar with the area, the latest example being the Red Rally for Kansas City Chiefs training camp. George said she believes that the more that incoming Griffon students, who start classes on Aug. 30, can create a sense of what Downtown is, the more likely they’ll be impressed with what the sector has to offer.
“Downtown has historical value. We have the Birds to hop on, the unique shopping, the sculptures, the concerts,” George said. “We just want to get them familiar with Downtown and know what their city has to offer them.”
During the holidays last year, the Downtown Community Improvement District experimented with pop-up shops near Missouri Western’s campus to showcase local small businesses and their products. George said she wouldn’t mind seeing a Missouri Western State University merchandise store come to the Downtown area as well as an extension of Missouri Western academics reach the area.
